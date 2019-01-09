A hit-and-run put a mother in the ICU. Police have a description of the car

The driver of a silver 2019 Infiniti Q60 is wanted for questioning after a Little Haiti hit-and-run that put a mother in intensive care and her boyfriend in the hospital
Jay Cephus, 31, went to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center after being hit around 12:50 a.m. Tuesday on Northwest Second Avenue around 64th Street. A witness on the scene told WSVN Channel 7 that Cephus’ girlfriend, 30-year-old Shameka Cone, got dragged under the car before rolling away.
From Ryder, Cephus described Cone’s condition on Facebook as “not too good” and said she was in intensive care. The two have two daughters together.
Police believe the new model Infiniti Q60 was speeding as it headed south on Northwest Second Avenue when it struck the couple. Also, they think the car should have “extensive front-end damage, including missing the front Infiniti emblem, front grill and both fog lights” and damage to both front and back windshields.
Anyone who knows anything can call Miami police traffic homicide unit at 305-603-6525.
