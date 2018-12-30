Edison - Liberty City

Two people were shot in Liberty City. Cops say they need your help finding the shooter

By Monique O. Madan

December 30, 2018 09:03 PM

Two males were found with gunshot wounds Sunday evening in Liberty City, according to Miami police.

The shooting happened at around 6:30 p.m. near Northwest 15th Avenue and 70th Street. Police say the victims, whom have not been identified, were both found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Both were both transported to Jackson Medical Center —one in critical condition, the other in stable condition.

Detectives continued canvassing the crime scene for witnesses. No further details were available Sunday night.

Investigators are asking the community to call 305-491-TIPS with any information.



