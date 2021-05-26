Ultra Music Festival reaches agreement with downtown neighbors after years of fights

There may be a peace treaty in the longstanding war between Ultra Music Festival and the downtown Miami condo dwellers who have strongly opposed the electronic dance music event for years.

Festival organizers announced on Tuesday an agreement to settle tensions with the Downtown Neighbors Alliance, an association representing 13 downtown condominium towers. Now it appears a loud and organized group of residents who have contributed to some of Ultra’s biggest problems will no longer seek to kick the event out of Bayfront Park.

Downtown Neighbors Alliance’s opposition to the music festival has sparked political fights at City Hall in recent years that led to Ultra’s expulsion from the the downtown waterfront in 2018. Condo dwellers said the booming bass from Ultra’s stages rattled their windows and cabinets, and complained that Ultra occupied Bayfront Park for too long to set up and tear down.

Several years ago, amid outcry from neighbors, commissioners surprisingly rejected a contract to keep Ultra downtown, and later agreed to host the festival on Virginia Key in 2019 — a logistically bumpy affair that organizers and fans agreed was not worth repeating. The festival was scheduled to return to Bayfront Park in March 2020, and neighbors were organizing a fight against it, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of major events.

The 2021 event was also pushed back due to the coronavirus. The next festival is scheduled for March 25-27 at Bayfront Park.

Final day of 2019 Ultra Music Festival, Virginia Key, Miami, on Sunday, March 31. Alexia Fodere for The Miami Herald

Wednesday’s news came unexpectedly after months of negotiations between neighbors and the festival organizers.

“Ultra will continue to deliver state-of-the-art production consistent with Ultra’s high production standards, while also voluntarily implementing its first community standards program addressing issues including construction schedules, park closures, noise monitoring/impact and traffic management,” reads a news release from Ultra.

Specific details were not immediately available Tuesday, though Ultra, in its press release, said the festival would be “voluntarily implementing its first community standards program addressing issues including construction schedules, park closures, noise monitoring/impact and traffic management.”

Ultra spokesman Ray Martinez told the Miami Herald some aspects of the agreement were confidential.

“This development finally opens the door to establishing an ongoing working relationship between the parties, which was long overdue” Martinez said. “Ultra’s leadership was privileged to work closely with local residents in striking the balance between accommodating local residential lifestyles and hosting large-scale and state-of-the art music productions in Miami’s urban core.”

Martinez suggested the pandemic gave both sides time to work out a deal.

“Maybe the COVID pause gave both sides an opportunity to kind of take a breath, if you will, and come to the table without the impending event looming over either side,” he said. “We really tried to work on the solution so we could co-exist.”

James Torres, president of the Downtown Neighbors Alliance, said in a statement that his group was pleased with the deal.

“We believe that this agreement will allow Ultra and its neighbors to coexist and will highlight Downtown Miami as ‘One Community for All,’ and a great place to live, work and play,” Torres said.

This breaking news story will be updated with more details as they become available.