Vacationing California woman found in Miami after going missing for weeks, police say

Angela Morrisey, a Californian tourist, had been missing for 15 days in Miami-Dade County before she called 911 asking for help Thursday morning.

Around 6 a.m., Morrisey, 23, called authorities requesting medical aid in the 7200 block of Northwest 79th Terrace in Medley, according to Miami police.

After being taken to a local hospital and then interviewed by Miami officers, she was sent to another medical facility to undergo treatment for a non-life-threatening condition. Police were not specific on what condition Morrisey was suffering from.

Morrisey was reported missing on March 28. Police said she vanished from Bayside Marketplace, which is about 15 miles away from the location where she called police early Thursday .