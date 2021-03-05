Police investigating suspicious package in downtown Miami, and traffic is diverted

Miami police are investigating a suspicious package in Downtown Miami March 5, 2021. The Wichita Eagle/Miami Herald file

A stretch of Biscayne Boulevard in downtown Miami was closed Friday morning after a suspicious package was found.

The package was in the area of Biscayne Boulevard and East Flagler Street. The southbound lanes of Biscayne Boulevard were closed from Northeast Second Avenue and Southeast First Avenue.

This cshutdown is affecting Miami-Dade Transit buses and the Metromover.

No other information was immediately available.

TRAFFIC ALERT! Due to a suspicious package in the area of Biscayne Blvd. & E. Flagler St. Biscayne Blvd. Southbound between N.E. 2 Ave and S.E. 1 Ave is closed. This closure may affect @IRideMDT transportation in the area. pic.twitter.com/zGEgHPO7HV — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) March 5, 2021

ALERT: Due to police activity, Metromover trains are being held and not moving at this time. — Miami-Dade Transit (@IRideMDT) March 5, 2021

This story will update.