Downtown Miami

Police investigating suspicious package in downtown Miami, and traffic is diverted

Miami police are investigating a suspicious package in Downtown Miami March 5, 2021.
Miami police are investigating a suspicious package in Downtown Miami March 5, 2021. Fernando Salazar The Wichita Eagle/Miami Herald file

A stretch of Biscayne Boulevard in downtown Miami was closed Friday morning after a suspicious package was found.

The package was in the area of Biscayne Boulevard and East Flagler Street. The southbound lanes of Biscayne Boulevard were closed from Northeast Second Avenue and Southeast First Avenue.

This cshutdown is affecting Miami-Dade Transit buses and the Metromover.

No other information was immediately available.

This story will update.

Profile Image of Carli Teproff
Carli Teproff
Carli Teproff grew up in Northeast Miami-Dade and graduated from Florida International University in 2003. She became a full-time reporter for the Miami Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service