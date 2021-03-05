Downtown Miami
Police investigating suspicious package in downtown Miami, and traffic is diverted
A stretch of Biscayne Boulevard in downtown Miami was closed Friday morning after a suspicious package was found.
The package was in the area of Biscayne Boulevard and East Flagler Street. The southbound lanes of Biscayne Boulevard were closed from Northeast Second Avenue and Southeast First Avenue.
This cshutdown is affecting Miami-Dade Transit buses and the Metromover.
No other information was immediately available.
This story will update.
