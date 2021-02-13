Downtown Miami

Miami teen girl has gone missing, and police ask for help finding her

Miami police are asking people to be on the lookout for Brianna Borjas, a missing 14 year old girl. 
Miami police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl Saturday night. Officers are asking for help finding her.

Brianna Borjas, 14, went missing from the 1600 block of Northwest Fourth Avenue, police tweeted.

She was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, black shirt, black jeans and red Vans. Police say she is carrying a yellow book bag.

Anyone who knows Borjas’ whereabouts is asked to call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

