Christmas museum robbers made off with $50,000 worth of goods. Cops want them found

Like a scene out of a movie, two men snuck into a Miami museum on Christmas night and fled with valuables that cash in to the tune of about $50,000, police say. Officers want these men identified and found.

No secret spy tools were needed for this burglary, the owner of Cubaocho Museum and Performing Arts Center, 1465 S.W. Eighth St., told Miami police that the two men walked through the museum’s unlocked front door after closing time.

Once inside, the pair ransacked the place, stealing liquor, sculptures and cigars, police said. The men then left, direction unknown.

The owner of the museum didn’t tell police about the crime until two days later.

Police described one of the suspects as a man 40 to 50 years old, 5-feet-9 inches to 5-feet-11, and last seen wearing an Ecko T-shirt, a green long-sleeve jacket, dark pants, a green Adidas baseball cap, and a diamond stud earring in his left earlobe.

The other suspect is a man in his mid 20s, 5-feet-7 to 5-feet-9 inches, and last seen wearing a gray hooded long-sleeve sweater, jean tapered shorts, white sneakers, and a low-fade haircut.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Miami Police Department’s Burglary office at 305-603-6030. Those with information that wish to remain anonymous can contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477), visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip”, or send a text message to 274637. Enter CSMD followed by the tip information and press send.