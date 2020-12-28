Miami suspends scooter program amid complaints of underage riders, new clutter

Miami is suspending its electric scooter pilot program after being inundated with complaints about clutter and youthful riders congregating downtown.

In a letter to the city’s five scooter providers Monday, Miami City Manager Arthur Noriega said the program would be suspended effective Dec. 30. until at least Jan. 15.

The scooters had returned in September after being banned in March amid the pandemic. Commissioner Ken Russell, whose District 2 hosts the scooter program, said it had become clear in recent weeks that the restart was not working.

“Whatever is supposed to be happening isn’t happening,” Russell said. “The clutter is greater, the underage riding is greater — and there’s been zero enforcement on the underage stuff.”

Crows estimate- 500+ young people out & around downtown #Miami & Bayside earlier.

I asked a few of them - why here?

They said everyone comes to ride around on the scooters.@WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/Suj6nezST2 — Glenna Milberg (@GlennaWPLG) December 26, 2020

Hey @MayorDaniella @FrancisSuarez



There has been a lot of issues at Bayside with teenagers on bikes , scooters and other vehicles riding thru the mall attempting to hit people then faking away. Security doesn't do anything. Business owners have called @CityofMiami multiple time — ReadingComics is what I should be doing #TheEndPod (@MiamiXNerd) December 17, 2020

The program dictates a scooter company will be fined $100 for underage riding, and the user’s account revoked.

“The scooters make downtown Miami look like a slovenly teenager’s bedroom,” downtown resident Brian Gadinsky said in an email to the Miami Herald, adding, “It’s like someone should be saying,…’Hey downtown, clean up your room!’”

Brian Gadinsky

The Miami Parking Authority issued a statement that did not directly address what efforts it has made to enforce the program.

“As the city’s parking organization, the Miami Parking Authority’s function is to enforce the section of the ordinance pertaining to scooters illegally blocking ADA access or illegally parked in a safety zone,” said Authority CEO Alejandra “Alex” Argudin, referring to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Russell said he had initiated discussions Dec. 21 with the Parking Authority about enforcement issues, and subsequently asked the city manager to consider suspending the program in advance of New Year’s Eve events.

“We don’t want to see youth on the streets where someone could get hurt, especially on nights where people are drinking,” Russell said.

The restart dictated there would be 2,700 scooters deployed; it was not immediately clear whether that figure had increased since October. Russell said some companies were now lining up 40 to 50 scooters in one location in what appeared to be a marketing effort.

“It’s just irresponsible behavior — a company is trying to make a buck rather than improve their relationship with the city, or care about safety or aesthetics and making room for pedestrians.”

City officials will meet with scooter providers Jan. 4 to discuss a second restart. Russell said he would demand greater enforcement of underage riding, and that only a limited number of scooters be deposited in any one spot.

Coral Gables also restarted its scooter pilot this fall. A city representative was not immediately available.