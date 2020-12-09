A water main break closes some downtown Miami streets during the morning rush hour

A water main break Wednesday morning flooded downtown Miami streets before 8 a.m. and closed parts of Biscayne Boulevard.

Miami police said Biscayne Boulevard is closed from Southeast Third to Fifth streets. Also closed: Southeast First Avenue to Biscayne Boulevard.

Early reports from Miami-Dade’s Water and Sewer Department suggest this is a major break of a water pipe, not a sewer pipe, according to sources in touch with the agency. Cellphone footage from a nearby high-rise shows water filling an entire street and snaking around the corner as the gusher overlapped with morning rush hour in the heart of Miami’s office district.

At least one tower saw its drinking water turn opaque during the incident.

“I can’t even get out of my building. And now every single faucet I turn on in my apartment is spewing out odd- looking water,” said Brian Andrews, a government affairs consultant who lives in the Met 1 tower at 300 S. Biscayne Blvd.

Shortly before 8:30 a.m., Met 1’s building management sent out a notice to residents: “This morning a water main break occurred on Biscayne Blvd and SE 3rd St. This has caused wide spread flooding. Authorities are allowing residents to leave with their vehicles from the building but they are currently not allowing residents or employee to enter the area or the garage,” read the note from Edwin Guido, the property manager.

“Thus far this water main break has not affected the building’s domestic water system nor our cooling towers. Our Chief Engineer Douglas will continue to monitor the building systems and we will notify you of any emergency shut downs, if possible,” he wrote.

Gushing water in Miami — looks like some kind of pipe breach or other issue, per reader. This is from 300 S. Biscayne Blvd, by Miami River pic.twitter.com/fh2FcuSG4P — Doug Hanks (@doug_hanks) December 9, 2020

