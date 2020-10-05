Miami Herald Logo
Peanuts, anyone? Watch a squirrel shoplift from a candy store at this Miami mall

Not the most appetizing sight when you’re candy shopping, but certainly amusing: A squirrel ran loose inside the It’Sugar store at Bayside Marketplace in downtown Miami on Saturday.

Cellphone video provided to the Miami Herald shows the chaos the little creature caused.

You see it standing over a shelf gnawing on something, then it jumps into the bulk bins and eventually scurries away.

A saleswoman who answered the phone at that location confirmed the unwanted visitor, and said that squirrels are able to get inside now that they keep the store’s doors open due to the pandemic. After a long closure due to COVID-19, the location reopened in June at 50 percent capacity.

“I think it was looking for peanuts,” she said of the furry shoplifter. “We got it out of the there quickly, but it did spice things up for a bit.”

This isn’t the first time Floridians have seen a squirrel snatching candy.

At Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World back in the summer of 2018, one was caught stealing M&M’s from a store bin. The peanut version, of course.

Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003.
