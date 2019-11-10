Downtown Miami
Man arrested on a DUI charge after I-95 crash. The other car: a police cruiser
A man was arrested on a DUI charge after a predawn Sunday crash into a police cruiser on Interstate 95 near downtown Miami, Miami-Dade police said.
No injuries were reported.
According to Miami-Dade police, one of their officers was helping a driver stopped near the Southwest Eighth Street exit when another driver smashed into the rear of the police cruiser, then struck the stopped car.
“Further investigation revealed that the driver was under the influence of alcohol and was arrested for DUI,” Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said.
The driver’s name hasn’t been released.
Comments