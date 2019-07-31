Pérez Art Museum Miami plans to close for a week’s worth of maintenance

1 million visitors and counting for the PAMM museum Perez Art Museum Miami heralded its 1 millionth visitor Thursday, May 4, with confetti and balloons. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Perez Art Museum Miami heralded its 1 millionth visitor Thursday, May 4, with confetti and balloons.

Have you penciled in a visit to the Pérez Art Museum Miami for the Beatriz González retrospective show or maybe a visit to the waterfront Verde restaurant and bar for its fantastic fish tacos?

Go for it, but just don’t do it on the week of Aug. 19 through Aug. 25.

PAMM and Verde will be closed for maintenance.

Just routine. This isn’t a road project we’re talking about.

“This is not unusual,” said Cultural Counsel’s Ali Rigo, who handles the museum’s public relations. “Other museums do this on an annual basis.”

Among the maintenance work:

▪ Refinishing the hardwood floors, “which see wear and tear each day and cannot be worked on while the museum is open,” Rigo said

▪ Landscaping those way cool hanging gardens, bushes and plants.

The hanging gardens on the Biscayne Bay waterfront at Pérez Art Museum Miami and Verde restaurant are way cool. They will get sprucing up during a maintenance week on Aug. 19-25, 2019. Howard Cohen hcohen@miamiherald.com

▪ Gallery lighting and external lighting.

▪ Garage gravel, surface and repainting.

The museum’s other operations — phone lines, website and offices — will remain open to handle questions, book events and take dining reservations.

After the weeklong maintenance project the museum is expected to reopen at 10 a.m. Aug. 26.

Go to pamm.org/visit for information.