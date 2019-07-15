Miami Fire Rescue workers get the man who jumped off the MacArthur Causeway bridge ready for transport to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital Capt. Ignatius Carroll, Miami Fire Rescue

A man jumped off the MacArthur Causeway bridge Monday morning, but was pulled out of the water by rescue divers, Miami Fire Rescue said.

Miami Fire Rescue Captain Ignatius Carroll said, “Life-saving efforts were initiated and he was transported to Ryder Trauma Center in extremely critical condition.”

Carroll said 911 call came in around 9:30 a.m. from a woman who said she saw a man jump into Biscayne Bay from the highest point of the bridge. A search began that included Miami Fire Rescue, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and several law enforcement agencies.

They found the man near where he splashed into the bay, Carroll said.

Miami Fire Rescue workers keep the man who jumped off the MacArthur Causeway Monday alive after pulling him out of Biscayne Bay.

