Man charged in downtown daytime Metromover stabbings

A 27-year old Miami man was booked into jail on charges related to the daytime stabbings of two individuals at two separate Miami-Dade Metromover stations.

Christopher Edward Coleman is accused of sending two people to the hospital after stabbing them in separate incidents at two downtown stops. He was charged on Saturday.





Police responded to the first incident just before 2 p.m. Friday at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center at 111 NW First St.

Eleven minutes later, they responded to a call at the 11th Street Metromover station at Northeast Second Avenue where a second victim was found.

Both were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

Public records show Coleman’s last known address was the Chapman Partnership homeless shelter. A representative for the shelter could not immediately be reached.

Coleman is being held on $21,000 bond.



