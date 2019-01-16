Driver of 18-wheeler misjudges I-395 overpass. Now, he’s stuck and the road is closed.

The driver of an 18-wheeler “misjudged” the height of the I-395 overpass near Overtown Wednesday night and got his truck stuck under the highway, police said.
“Guess he didn’t know the clearance wasn’t enough,” said Michael Vega, a spokesman for Miami police.
The department issued a traffic alert late Wednesday saying Northwest 14th Street between First and Third avenues was shut down because the truck was “wedged” underneath.
Vega said crews are working to figure out how to remove the truck.
