Fatal crash of a security car detours traffic in downtown Miami as rush hour starts

Traffic on South Miami Avenue and Southeast First Street in downtown Miami is altered Thursday morning by a fatal single car crash, police said.
From the intersection of the two streets, South Miami Avenue is closed to southbound traffic, and Southeast First Street is closed to eastbound traffic.
At one of the intersection’s corners, a car from Brickell-based Melendez Security sat crunched into poles.
This breaking news story will be updated as more is information is available.
