Jackson West Medical Center to open in Doral to serve fast-growing Miami-Dade areas

Jose Milton family members, along with executives of Jackson Health System and governmental leaders, inaugurate the Jackson West Medical Center / José Milton Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com

Accompanied by relatives and local leaders, the president of the José Milton Foundation inaugurated the José Milton Memorial Hospital, part of a new Jackson medical complex in Doral.

The Jackson West Medical Center, 2801 NW 79th Ave., will open its doors to patients Monday, offering both in-hospital and outpatient surgical and medical services.

The facility, designed by the Perkins + Will architectural firm, sits on a 27-acre campus just west of the Palmetto Expressway.

“We are very excited about this modern facility, built to recognize the legacy of my father-in-law,” foundation president Ana Veiga Milton told el Nuevo Herald. “This hospital becomes a reality thanks to the work of Jackson CEO Carlos Migoya, who gathered donations like the one from the José Milton Foundation and money from Miami-Dade taxpayers, which made this a better project.”

Migoya noted the philanthropic work of José Milton, a real estate developer who became a passionate Jackson advocate after he was treated there. He died in 2013.

Alongside a portrait of the late José Milton, Carlos Migoya, CEO of Jackson Health System, speaks during a July 27, 2021, ceremony to inaugurate the new Jackson West Medical Center / José Milton Memorial Hospital at 2801 NW 79th Ave. in Doral. Jose A Iglesias jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com

Jackson bought the land in 2015 as part of one of its construction bond programs. The Milton Foundation donated $10 million to Jackson Health Foundation in 2016 in honor of José.

The facility will allow Jackson Health System, Miami-Dade County’s public hospital, to expand its medical services to some of the fastest growing residential and commercial communities in the county.

Residents of Doral, Westchester, Sweetwater, Hialeah and Miami Lakes, which contribute financing to the health system, will have access to Jackson services closer to where they live and work.

Doral Mayor Juan Carlos Bermúdez highlighted the hospital’s technology, while Doral commissioner Pete Cabrera noted how the hospital will provide top-level services to the public.

The entrance to the emergency room at the Jackson West Medical Center, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Jose A Iglesias jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com

The first floor includes two resuscitation rooms with laser equipment needed for emergency cases, while the second floor houses the intensive care units. Each room has a computer tablet to display health information about the patient.

County Commissioner Rebeca Sosa praised the work of Jackson to open this new medical center: “I wish for more miracles in this beautiful hospital. Let’s save the lives of our people.”