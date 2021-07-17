Candle thief sprays dozens of people with bear mace in Miami International Mall, cops say

Dozens of Miami International Mall goers were dosed in bear repellent and injured after a man sprayed the mace inside a Bath and Body Works, Doral cops say. el Nuevo Herald

A Bath and Body Works candle heist involving bear mace injured dozens of Miami International Mall goers Saturday afternoon. Fire Rescue is working quickly to help those affected by the strong-odored repellent.

“This is an only in Miami story,” Doral Police Spokesperson Rey Valdes said. “You can’t make this up.”

Around 4 p.m., an unknown man walked into the mall’s Bath and Body Works armed with a can of bear repellent, Valdes said.

He aimed at customers doing some weekend shopping and sprayed away. He got around 30 to 40 people, some of whom weren’t directly hit but were still affected by the mace, Valdes said.

After dosing the store, he took a bag full of candles and made his getaway. He jumped into a cab and fled the scene.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said some people had to be transported to local hospitals but could not say how many.

A portion of the mall was evacuated after the macing since the repellent can get in the AC system and affect more people, Valdes said.

It is unclear if parts of the mall are still closed.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.