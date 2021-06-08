A plane owned by a Doral man made an emergency landing in the Florida Everglades

A small plane made an emergency landing Tuesday in the Florida Everglades, south of Alligator Alley. Shots from media helicopters showed passengers who appeared unharmed but needed to be airlifted from the scene.

According to Federal Aviataion Administration records, the plane, carrying the No. N2145N, is a 1979 fixed-wing, single-engine Piper PA-32-300 registered to a Doral address and Ernesto Raschio. The plane’s certificate expires April 30, 2022.

There’s no information yet as to whether the plane was taking off or leaving the closest airport, Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.