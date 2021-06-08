Doral

A plane owned by a Doral man made an emergency landing in the Florida Everglades

A small plane made an emergency landing Tuesday in the Florida Everglades, south of Alligator Alley. Shots from media helicopters showed passengers who appeared unharmed but needed to be airlifted from the scene.

According to Federal Aviataion Administration records, the plane, carrying the No. N2145N, is a 1979 fixed-wing, single-engine Piper PA-32-300 registered to a Doral address and Ernesto Raschio. The plane’s certificate expires April 30, 2022.

There’s no information yet as to whether the plane was taking off or leaving the closest airport, Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.

Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service