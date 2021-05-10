Here’s why you want to avoid the southbound Florida Turnpike Monday morning

The crash that shut down all southbound lanes of the Floirda Turnpike Monday morning. Florida Department of Transportation

Late Monday morning drivers heading south in western Miami-Dade County should take the Palmetto Expressway or even city streets. A crash and fuel spill shut down the Florida Turnpike’s southbound lanes around the Northwest 12th Street exit.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a crash of a truck and a car led to the truck and its trailer jackknifed and the car overturned. From the truck came 150 gallons of fuel across the road.

There were only minor injuries but the cleanup caused the shutdown of all lanes. Drivers can get around the mess by exiting at Northwest 12th Street, then get use the Turnpike South entrance at Northwest 12th Street.

Southbound Florida Turnpike traffic exits at Northwest 12th Street. Florida Department of Transportation

