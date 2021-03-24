Search continues for 20-year-old man who fell off a personal watercraft in a Miami lake

Florida Fish and Wildlife searching for missing man who fell off a personal watercraft in a Doral lake on March 23, 2021.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers are still looking for 20-year-old Alexander Garcia after an accident Monday night in a Doral lake.

According to officers and Miami-Dade police, Garcia was one of two people aboard a personal watercraft in the lake near Northwest 127th Avenue and 25th Street.

They aren’t releasing any other details about the accident, but say the search is continuing for Garcia who fell off the watercraft.

A man who lives nearby told Miami Herald news partner CBS4 that the lake doesn’t have navigational markers or mapping.

“You don’t know what’s submerged under these surfaces.”

