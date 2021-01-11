‘Get in the car.’ Police look for man they say tried to lure 13-year-old boy into his van

When a man in a van tried to get the 13-year-old boy to hop in, the boy ran to his bus.

The school bus driver quickly realized something was wrong and managed to snap a couple of photos before the man drove away, Doral police said.

On Monday, police put out the images and asked the community for help in identifying the man.

“It isn’t a crime yet, but it is troubling,” said Rey Valdez, a spokesman for Doral police. “In this day and age no adult person — especially a male — should be going up to a child and telling him to get in the car.”

The incident happened at about 6:30 a.m. Jan. 8 in the area of Northwest 109th Avenue and 58th Street.

Police said the man pulled up to the boy, and pushed a button to open the van’s sliding passenger door. He then told the boy to “get in the car,” police said.

The boy’s school bus pulled up around the same time and the teen was able to get away. The driver of the van then took off, heading east on 58th Street, police said.

The man had short white hair and was wearing eyeglasses and a black mask that partially covered his face, according to police.

The vehicle is described as a dark-colored minivan, possibly a Honda, with a paper tag.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. D. Miralles at 305-593-6699, ext. 2602.