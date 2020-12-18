Miami Herald Logo
Two teen boys have been missing for two days. Doral police are asking for help finding them

Carlos Hurtado and Jorge Aguirre have been missing for two days. Doral police believe they’re together and are asking for help in finding them.

Hurtado, 14, and Augirre, 15, are believed to have gone missing on Tuesday, Doral police say.

Hurtado was last seen around 9 p.m. near a McDonald’s in the area of Northwest 107th Avenue and Northwest 74th Street. Aguirre was last seen around 3 p.m. at a home in the area of the 8500 block of Northwest 110th Place.

Hurtado was seen wearing a white hat, black shirt and black pants. Aguirre was wearing a white and black sweater, black jeans and white and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the boys is asked to call Detective A. Andreozzi at 305-593-6699 ext. 2559.

