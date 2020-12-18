Two teen boys have been missing for two days. Doral police are asking for help finding them

Doral police are looking for Carlos Hurtado, 14, and Jorge Aguirre , 15, who are believed to have gone missing on Tuesday. Police say they are together. Doral Police Department

Carlos Hurtado and Jorge Aguirre have been missing for two days. Doral police believe they’re together and are asking for help in finding them.

Hurtado, 14, and Augirre, 15, are believed to have gone missing on Tuesday, Doral police say.

Doral Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile. Carlos Hurtado was last seen on December 15, in the area of NW 107 Ave & 74 St. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Andreozzi at 305-593-6699, ext. 2559. ^RV pic.twitter.com/JSLGrcgBhh — Doral Police Dept. (@DoralPolice) December 18, 2020

Hurtado was last seen around 9 p.m. near a McDonald’s in the area of Northwest 107th Avenue and Northwest 74th Street. Aguirre was last seen around 3 p.m. at a home in the area of the 8500 block of Northwest 110th Place.

DPD is requesting assistance in locating Jorge Aguirre, 15 y/o, who was last seen on December 15, accompanied by Carlos Hurtado, 14 y/o, who has been reported missing as well. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Andreozzi at 305-593-6699, ext. 2559. ^RV pic.twitter.com/YelJA35gl1 — Doral Police Dept. (@DoralPolice) December 18, 2020

Hurtado was seen wearing a white hat, black shirt and black pants. Aguirre was wearing a white and black sweater, black jeans and white and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the boys is asked to call Detective A. Andreozzi at 305-593-6699 ext. 2559.