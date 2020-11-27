Crash between Miami-Dade police car and pickup truck injures three

Three people were injured in a crash between a Miami-Dade police patrol car and a pickup truck in the city of Doral Friday afternoon.

The crash, which caused front-end damage to both cars, happened around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Northwest 41st Street and 114th Avenue, said Ray Valdez, a spokesman with the city of Doral Police Department.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took the officer and two civilians to Kendall Regional Medical Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Valdez said.

Miami-Dade police will investigate the crash, Valdez said.