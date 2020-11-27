Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Doral

Crash between Miami-Dade police car and pickup truck injures three

Three people were injured in a crash between a Miami-Dade police patrol car and a pickup truck in the city of Doral Friday afternoon.

The crash, which caused front-end damage to both cars, happened around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Northwest 41st Street and 114th Avenue, said Ray Valdez, a spokesman with the city of Doral Police Department.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took the officer and two civilians to Kendall Regional Medical Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Valdez said.

Miami-Dade police will investigate the crash, Valdez said.

Profile Image of David Goodhue
David Goodhue
David Goodhue covers the Florida Keys and South Florida for FLKeysNews.com and the Miami Herald. Before joining the Herald, he covered Congress, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Energy in Washington, D.C. He is a graduate of the University of Delaware.
  Comments  
$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service