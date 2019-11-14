Four thieves make off with $10K in Sephora makeup, cause mayhem at Miami mall, cops say

Four young adults ran away with at least $10,000 worth of Sephora cosmetics on Thursday afternoon, causing widespread panic at Miami International Mall and leaving behind a “chaotic” scene, according to Doral police.

Shortly before 4 p.m., three young women and one man took off running with the lucrative haul and sped through the Macy’s, according to Doral police spokesman Ray Valdez. The theft frenzy became even more hectic when one onlooker yelled shots had been fired.

“Somebody uttered, ‘He’s got a gun, shots fired,’” said Valdez. He said authorities could not find any evidence that shots had been fired, nor that anyone was armed.

But that didn’t stop shoppers from panicking, some standing against walls to avoid being trampled. No serious injuries beyond minor scrapes were reported, Valdez said.

The suspects, who Valdez said are suspected to be in their late teens or early 20s, were still at large Thursday evening.

“It’s a sizable loss to the store... this is not your everyday shoplifting,” said Valdez, and added that authorities are still evaluating the loss.

A spokesperson for the Miami International Mall directed any questions about security measures to authorities “as this is a police matter.”