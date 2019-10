Police are looking for a red Ford with a Massachusetts license plate after a Saturday morning incident in Doral.

The Ford was involved in a crash with another car at the intersection of Northwest 25th Street and 79th Avenue Saturday morning. After firing a shot at the other car, police say, the driver of the Ford took off for the nearby southbound Palmetto Expressway entrance.

No one was injured.

