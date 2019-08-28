Doral
Road shut down by hazmat situation at a flower distribution center as rush hour starts
An ammonia leak has shut down part of Northwest 25th Street between Miami International Airport and the Palmetto Expressway since just after 3 a.m.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said an ammonia leak occurred at 7001 NW 25th St., the location for The Queen’s Flowers flower distribution center. As of 7 a.m., 33 units were at the scene.
This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.
