Road shut down by hazmat situation at a flower distribution center as rush hour starts

MIAMI HERALD DEVELOPING STORY We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more.

An ammonia leak has shut down part of Northwest 25th Street between Miami International Airport and the Palmetto Expressway since just after 3 a.m.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said an ammonia leak occurred at 7001 NW 25th St., the location for The Queen’s Flowers flower distribution center. As of 7 a.m., 33 units were at the scene.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW