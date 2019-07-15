Man charged with murder tells cops: ‘I am the one who shot him,’ report says

Mario Ortiz-Esquijaroza Miami-Dade Corrections

Alberto Padron Rodriguez went to his co-worker’s apartment for a day of swimming and drinking.

Instead, Rodriguez, 32, would end up dead and his friend Ana Grajales, 34, would end up injured after Rodriguez had a fight with his co-worker, Mario Ortiz-Esquijaroza, 30, cops say.

Ortiz-Esquijaroza, 30, is now being held in Miami-Dade’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

According to police, a 911 call came in just after 11 p.m. Sunday about a fight in an apartment unit in the AMLI Doral Apartments, 11481 NW 41st St. A few minutes later, a call came in reporting gunshots on the third floor.

When Doral police officers arrived, they found Rodriguez dead in the stairwell landing between the second and third floor, according to a police report.

“During the course of searching for the gunman, uniform officers approached apartment #4306 and observed multiple spent projectile casings littering the area to the east and northeast of the apartment as well as pools of blood leading to the apartment,” an officer wrote in the report.





Inside the unit they found Ortiz-Esquijaroza, who lived there. Officers asked him in Spanish who the shooter was, according to the report.

His reply: “I am the one who shot him.”

Meanwhile, officers found Grajales inside with a laceration on her forehead. She was taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Also in the apartment was Arianny Montes, Ortiz-Esquijaroza’s girlfriend..

After securing a search warrant, officers found a 9mm firearm, an empty firearm magazine and several casings on the floor.

Grajales later told police that Ortiz-Esquijaroza had a “physical confrontation with the homicide victim” before the shooting, police said.

At one point, Rodriguez left and then went back to the apartment for a second round of fighting, police said. That’s when Ortiz-Esquijaroza fired shots from inside the apartment through the front door, police said. Grajales “was struck by either a projectile, projectile fragmentation, or debris,” police said.

Police believe Rodriguez was hit in the leg and began running from the apartment, according to the report. Ortiz-Esquijaroza, police said, followed Rodriguez and continued to fire his gun. Rodriguez was hit in the lower back. He later died from the injury, police said.

Montes told police that the men began fighting because “the victim became intoxicated and was acting in a disrespectful manner toward their residence,” according to the report.

She also told police she begged him not to shoot.