Two firefighters injured while putting out Doral fire

Two Miami-Dade firefighters were taken to hospitals early Friday morning while working on a Doral recycling facility fire.

At 6:16 a.m., Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a fire breaking out at a recycling facility near Northwest 70th Street and 97th Avenue, according to fire rescue.

While fighting the fire, two firefighters were sent to a local hospital, fire rescue said. One may have suffered minor injuries, while the other possibly had heat exhaustion. They are expected to be released later today.

The fire has been put out and investigators are still searching for the cause of the fire.