Police search for driver in fatal hit-and-run near Miami International Airport
Police are asking for help finding a truck driver who they say hit and killed a man near Miami International Airport, then drove away.
At 10:52 a.m. Monday, Arturo Martin was pushing a scooter on the sidewalk when he was struck by a semi-tractor trailer at the intersection of Northwest 36th Street and 72nd Avenue, Miami-Dade police said.
The truck driver didn’t pull over or help the 62-year-old Martin, police said. The vehicle was described as white and red with “Logistics” written on the side.
Police do not know how Martin was struck, but are investigating.
Police are offering up to $3,000 for the tip that leads to an arrest. If you know any information, contact Miami-Dade Police Traffic Homicide Detective M. J. Martinez at 305-471-2425.
