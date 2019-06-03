Doral
Police respond to gunshots in Doral near CityPlace
Doral police officers heard gunshots when responding to a burglary Monday night at an apartment near CityPlace Doral, prompting police to close Northwest 33 Street and call for backup from Miami-Dade police.
About a dozen police cars lined 33rd Street about 9 p.m. Monday.
According to Doral police, the incident happened at a sixth-floor apartment at Manor CityPlace Doral, 8450 NW 33rd St., a large apartment complex across the street from CityPlace, the new trendy retail and restaurant spot in the city.
No other information was immediately available.
Police were telling residents they could not enter the area.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated
