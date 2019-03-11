Doral

A silver truck stole a white trailer with nearly $54,000 of colorful go-karts inside

By David J. Neal

March 11, 2019 08:47 PM

One of the two go-karts stolen last month in Doral while in their trailer.
One of the two go-karts stolen last month in Doral while in their trailer. Doral Police Department
One of the two go-karts stolen last month in Doral while in their trailer. Doral Police Department

Someone hitched a plain trailer to a plain four-door pickup truck and rolled away with what was inside the trailer — two go-kart racers festooned with logos, slashes and patches of color.

That’s according to Doral police, who are requesting the public’s help in finding the trailer, the go-karts and other equipment in the trailer.

Police released a photo Monday of the silver truck leaving with the white trailer and the estimated $54,600 of go-karts and equipment inside around 10:12 p.m. on Feb. 18 from the 9900 block of Northwest 25th Street.

Go Kart trailer stolen in Doral.JPG
The truck that stole the trailer and the trailer (with go-karts) that the truck stole. Doral Police Department
Doral Police Department

The trailer carried Florida license plate HEUJ87 and the word “LOOK” above the license plate.

Go Kart trailer stolen in Doral rear.JPG
Rear of the stolen trailer containing the go-karts. Doral Police Department
Doral Police Department

Anyone with information can call Doral Detective Andres Mendoza at 305-593-6699, Ext. 2525. Those who want to remain anonymous but be eligible for a reward up to $1,000 can call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477) or go to the Miami Crime Stoppers website.

David J. Neal

David J. Neal

