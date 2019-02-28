Doral

Two people flown to trauma center after partial roof collapse

By David J. Neal

February 28, 2019 12:05 PM

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response

Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.
By
Up Next
Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.
By

A roof collapse at a Doral food distributor injured two workers and they were flown to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, according to Doral police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s call list said the collapse happened at 9695 NW 13th St.. That’s the address of Intermark Foods, which does business as El Latino Foods.

Its most recent Florida Department of Agriculture inspection report classifies Intermark as a “major food distributor.”

David J. Neal

Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.

  Comments  