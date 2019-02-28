Two people flown to trauma center after partial roof collapse

A roof collapse at a Doral food distributor injured two workers and they were flown to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, according to Doral police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s call list said the collapse happened at 9695 NW 13th St.. That’s the address of Intermark Foods, which does business as El Latino Foods.
Its most recent Florida Department of Agriculture inspection report classifies Intermark as a “major food distributor.”
