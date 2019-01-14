She’s 17 and was reportedly last seen at a CVS. Police are looking for her.

A 17-year-old Doral girl has been missing since Sunday.
Gabriella Llompart weighs 120 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair, according to a Doral Police Department Missing Juvenile flier shown by NBC6. A report by WSVN says Gabriella was last seen at the CVS at the corner of Northwest 87th Avenue and 36th Street.
Anyone with information on Gabriella’s whereabouts can call Doral police at 305-593-6699
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments