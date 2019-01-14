Doral

She’s 17 and was reportedly last seen at a CVS. Police are looking for her.

By David J. Neal

January 14, 2019 05:52 PM

Gabriella Llompart.
A 17-year-old Doral girl has been missing since Sunday.

Gabriella Llompart weighs 120 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair, according to a Doral Police Department Missing Juvenile flier shown by NBC6. A report by WSVN says Gabriella was last seen at the CVS at the corner of Northwest 87th Avenue and 36th Street.

Anyone with information on Gabriella’s whereabouts can call Doral police at 305-593-6699

