A 16-year-old girl is missing. Miami-Dade police want help finding her

Marie Falconer Miami-Dade Police Department

Marie Falconer, 16, was last seen in the Goulds area of South Miami-Dade wearing a black shirt and pants with a black left pants leg and a red right pants leg.

That was Saturday. Sunday morning, Miami-Dade Police sent out a Missing Person alert for Marie.

She’s 5-foot-1, 145 pounds and was last seen in the 21200 block of Southwest 120th Avenue.

Anybody who knows anything about Marie’s whereabouts should call Miami-Dade police’s Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 (TIPS).