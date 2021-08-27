Two injured as car plummets from parking garage at Riviera Country Club in Coral Gables

GETTY IMAGES | ROYALTY FREE

Two people have been rushed to area hospitals after a car fell from a two-story parking garage in Coral Gables Friday afternoon.

A tweet from WSVN TV shows aerial footage of a crumpled white sedan on the ground near some dumpsters outside the Riviera Country Club on Blue Road.

The car’s hood is smashed in and the airbags are deployed.

“Approximately about 1:15, we received a 911 call that a car had fallen off a garage,” Coral Gables Police spokesperson Kelly Denham said in a statement to media. “When officers responded to Riviera Country Club, they found that a vehicle had landed on its roof. They found an elderly female driving, age about 92, and a female passenger.”

According to the TV station, one victim went to Jackson Memorial and the other to Baptist Doctors Hospital. Police believe the driver accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brake.

In the media outlet’s screenshot, you can see the car landed upside down.

The video shows a wide shot of the club, where people are swimming in a pool with a water slide.

A call to the 97-year-old country club’s corporate office went unreturned.