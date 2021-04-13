Man spray-painted anti-Semitic language at least five times in Coral Gables, police say

A man has been charged with several counts of criminal mischief after detectives say he spray-painted anti-Semitic language at least five times in Coral Gables. File photo

Over the last couple of weeks, anti-Semitic graffiti has appeared on several construction sites and buildings in Coral Gables.

On Tuesday, Coral Gables police said they have arrested the man detectives believe is behind the spray paint.

“This was a case of good, old fashioned police work,” said Kelly Dehnam, a Coral Gables police spokeswoman.

Benjamin Garcia, 30, was taken into custody Tuesday and was being interviewed by detectives. He faces several criminal mischief charges. Police say he also be facing upgraded charges under Florida’s hate-crime sentencing “enhancement” law.

“We are grateful to @CoralGablesPD for their investigation and arrest of a suspect who appears to be responsible for a series of #antisemitic vandalism incidents in Miami-Dade that have alarmed the Jewish community,” the Anti-Defamation League tweeted.

This is not the first time this year, anti-Semitic graffiti has appeared on fences or buildings. In March, a St. Thomas University students was recognized after he painted over a hateful message that appeared on a red fence on Southwest 87th Avenue.

ADL, which tracks reported hate crimes, shows that there has been at least 10 incidents so far this year, not including the Coral Gables graffiti.

According to police, the incidents began March 27 in the 2900 block of Grenada Boulevard when a Star of David and the words “Communism is Judaism” appeared on a green mesh fence.

That same day, police were also called to a construction site in the 3900 block of Alhambra Circle, where the words “Communism is Judaism” was spray-painted on a fence.

Two days later, police were called to a construction site in the 200 block of Bird Road, after the words “Communism is Judaism” and a drawing of the Star of David were found on a mesh fence covering.

Then, on April 10, similar graffiti appeared at two other sites, one in the 1700 block of Ponce de Leon Boulevard and the other in the 600 block of North Greenway Drive. Phrases including “Zionism is Satanism” appeared on fences.

Coral Gables Det. Raiza Mardis, went to work, knocking on doors and gathering information and video.

“Today our detectives arrested an individual who has been tormenting the Jewish Community using anti-Semitic graffiti,” Chief Edward J. Hudak Jr. said in a news release. “We are proud of Detective Raiza Mardis and the tremendous job she did, along with others, to solve this crime and give members of our community peace of mind.”