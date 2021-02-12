Coral Gables

Law enforcement officer shoots and kills a person in van in Coral Gables, sources say

Coral Gables and Miami-Dade police are investigating a fatal police-involved shooting in Coral Gables. A person was killed, police sources say.
A person was killed Friday afternoon in Coral Gables when a law enforcement officer opened fire, according to multiple police sources.

It wasn’t immediately clear which police department the officer works for or why he or she fired a weapon. Miami-Dade police detective and spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement was investigating.

Coral Gables police tweeted that there was an ongoing investigation in the area of South Alhambra Circle and Blue Road. Officers have shut down roads in the area.

Though the incident happened in Coral Gables, city police said their officers were not involved in the shooting. Miami-Dade police also said none of their officers fired a weapon.

Miami Herald news partner CBS4 reported the shooting involved a death. TV helicopter footage showed what looked like a body under a yellow tarp inside a silver van.

WPLG Channel 10 reported that the incident involved two vehicles, a Chrysler minivan with bullet holes and a pickup truck

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

