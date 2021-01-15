This big snake was found in Coral Gables, apparently trying to warm himself up

An enormous Burmese python was found in the bushes surrounding a home in Coral Gables, where a growing number of the invasive species have been spotted in and around the area.

The powerful 9-foot constrictor was spotted after several pythons were found in recent weeks in Coconut Grove, neighboring Coral Gables, according to Local 10 TV. Last May, an 8-foot Burmese python was found lounging on the bridge of a Coral Gables boat.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) warned residents to watch out for the snakes.

“Burmese pythons are bad for the environment. They’re not native to Florida; they prey on native species,” said FWC spokesperson Carli Segelson. “Don’t leave small children unattended (and) obviously small pets, if you know pythons are in the area.”

Segelson confirmed FWC is seeing more pythons, but said that does not necessarily mean the population is growing.

“People are probably seeing pythons more this time of year because as temperatures cool, there are more opportunities to see them come out and sun themselves and try to warm up,” she said.

Burmese pythons are a non-venomous constrictor found mostly in and around the Everglades. They represent a threat to the native wildlife, with some scientists saying they are replacing alligators as the principal predator in the Everglades.

Pythons can be humanely killed in private lands at any time with the permission of the land owner and no special permit is required, according to the FWC, which has been urging people to eliminate them whenever possible.

State and federal officials have been looking for ways to control the snakes, using trained dogs and professional snake hunters from India.