Art and historic preservation showcased in Coral Gables pop-up to help nonprofits

Joanne Meagher and Nancy Martini celebrate our historical landmarks and help fundraise for nonprofits through their “The E-tail Window” located at 355 Miracle Mile in Coral Gables.

Two friends, artist Nancy Martini and Joanne Meagher, a member of The Villagers historic preservation group, recently decided to celebrate our communities in a different kind of art installation.

The women, both Coral Gables residents, were discussing the empty storefronts and the fundraising challenges faced by small businesses and nonprofits.

“An idea was born,” Meagher said. “We wanted to bring awareness to historic places worth saving and restoring.”

Enabled by Kerdyk Realty’s donation of space, the friends decided to create to promote and support local. They call it “The E-tail Window.”

The installation features a display of vignettes showcasing our area’s unique history. It is located on the north side of Miracle Mile’s beautiful and walkable 300 block.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Represented are landmarks we can’t visit right now such as The Barnacle, Cape Florida Lightkeeper’s Cottage, Coconut Grove Woman’s Club, Coral Gables Merrick House, Coral Gables Woman’s Club, Dade Heritage Trust/Dr. James Jackson Office, The Deering Estate/ Richmond Cottage, Douglas Entrance, Miracle Theatre/Actors’ Playhouse, Montgomery Botanical Center Greenhouse & Home, Old Schoolhouse at Plymouth Congregational Church and Tropical Audubon Society/Doc Thomas House.

“Our first window celebrates the work of The Villagers historic preservation organization. Nancy’s stunning shadow boxes highlight 12 of the 75-plus landmarks that have benefited from Villagers grants,” Meagher said.

QR codes allow viewers to scan and link directly to The Villagers’ website for more about the sites, future events, becoming a member, or purchasing the group’s coffee table book “Gardens of Miami” for fundraising.

“My work is an homage to Denman Fink, the uncle of Coral Gables founder George Merrick and the city’s first artistic adviser,” Martini said.

“I also have an affinity for The Villager’s quilts, so I created the display with quilt-like patterns to symbolize both diversity and comfort. The shadow boxes were inspired by memories of miniature displays in holiday windows and a more insightful view of my own neighborhood during this pandemic time of reflection,” she said.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Joanne Meagher and Nancy Martini’s “The E-tail Window” located at 355 Miracle Mile in Coral Gables.

The Villagers, founded in 1966, has supported more than 75 local sites and organizations with more than 150 projects funded. Learn about its mission to support historic preservation at www.thevillagersinc.org

More about “The E-tail Window” and our community stories brought to life by Meagher and Martini can be found at www.martinidesign.art

Seth Bramson’s latest history book includes archival photos of many of our long-lost restaurants. Jonny Foster at The History Press

Remembering our favorite long-lost restaurants

Here’s a gift for those who love the way we used to eat out back in the day. Way back in the day.

“Lost Restaurants of Miami” by Seth H. Bramson came out Nov. 2, published by The History Press with a glossy 144 pages and 121 photos.

“The book actually covers all of Greater Miami and is the first history of the club and restaurant business in Dade County,” Bramson said.

“Because I was limited to 121 photos, there is a disclaimer in the book explaining that while we couldn’t include every place in the county, we did name probably another 150 or more.”

Bramson said the book begins with two chapters on Miami, then goes over to Miami Beach, followed by chapters on North Bay Village, 33154, Haulover Beach and Sunny Isles Beach. It then comes back to the mainland and covers Miami Shores, North Miami, North Miami Beach and Aventura, then west to Hialeah, Miami Springs, Miami Lakes and Opa-locka, and then south to Coral Gables, South Miami, and down U.S. 1 to Homestead and Florida City.

“I think this book will bring back grand and happy memories to every Miamian who has spent more than just a few years here,” Bramson said.

You can find it in-store at our local Books & Books or online at https://shop.booksandbooks.com/book/9781467146746

Must See: The man who invented Christmas

Author Les Standiford’s wonderful book “The Man Who Invented Christmas” will come to life as a Zoom theater event under the direction of Phillip M. Church of What if Works, in association with Homestead Center for the Arts and the Seminole Theatre. The performance will be 7 p.m., Dec. 19 at Seminole Theatre, 18 Krome Ave.

Following the Seminole Theatre Zoom screening, there will be three recorded performances available via YouTube Dec. 20-22. For tickets and more information go to www.whatifworks.com

Seating to the in-person-Zoom-theater-event is limited due to COVID-19 protocols. In the true spirit of Charles Dickens, all donations for the event will benefit Feeding South Florida. You can also call the Box Office at 786-650-2073.

JAZZAID LIVE AT THE BANYAN BOWL

Give the gift of jazz this holiday season and help support those going hungry during the pandemic. Tickets are only $15 for a single concert at the acoustically magnificent Banyan Bowl at Pinecrest Gardens.

A generous percentage of all the concert proceeds for COVID-19 relief go directly to World Central Kitchen, an organization that uses “the power of food to heal and strengthen communities through times of crisis and beyond,” founded in 2010 by Chef José Andrés.

Up next is Grammy winning artist Kurt Elling at 8 p.m., Dec. 12.

Upcoming in 2021 are the Glenn Miller Orchestra Jan. 16; Wycliffe Gordon Feb. 13; singer-saxophonist-songwriter-composer Grace Kelly Feb. 27; award-winning pianist/composer Joey Alexander March 13; and the Manhattan Transfer April 10.

Due to social distancing requirements, “JazzAid Live at the Banyan Bowl” is available via pay-per-view, livestream only. A pass for all the upcoming concerts is $75. Visit www.pinecrestgardens.org/jazzaid for tickets.

The Glenn Miller Orchestra will perform live for pay-per-view Jan. 16, 2021 in the “JazzAid Live at the Banyan Bowl” series that is raising funds for World Central Kitchen to help those experiencing food insecurity in the pandemic.

BEETHOVEN FESTIVAL CONTINUES

Listening to Beethoven can make things better. Orchestra Miami will perform an intimate chamber music event at 8 p.m., Dec. 19, at the beautiful Coral Gables Women’s Club. The program is free to watch online and in person, with pandemic safety rules in place.

This “Beethoven for Miami” program is “Sixes & Sevens” and features large-scale chamber works the Horn Sextet in E Flat Major, Op. 81b along with the Septet in E Flat Major, Op. 20. Soloists include Mei Mei Luo and Karen Lord Powell on violin, Stanley Spinola on French horn, Susan Bergeron on cello, and Richard Hancock on clarinet.

While free, the event requires registration at www.orchestramiami.org or call 305-274-2103.

If you have news for this column, write to ChristinaMMayo@gmail.com