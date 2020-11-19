At this park, kids can play with dinosaurs — and other imaginary creatures

Coral Gables Community Recreation Director Fred Couceyro, left, with Coral Gables Assistant Parks & Recreation Director Carolina Vester, middle, celebrate the opening of the free Magical Park with Crystal Academy staff and students. city of Coral Gables

Yes, we all would like to be out there collecting dinosaur eggs, cleaning up parks, helping save coral reefs, fixing broken robots, and even assisting extraterrestrials. What?!

Families can simulate all this and more through interactive mobile play at Magical Park in Coral Gables. There is no cost to participate.

The City of Coral Gables inaugurated this game app on Oct. 1, and it is available for everyone to play through the end of December. It turns the War Memorial Youth Center Athletic Field, at 405 University Dr., into a digital fantasyland.

Coral Gables is the first U.S. city to launch the program developed to attract tech-minded families to get out to the parks, and get children out to exercise. On Sept. 30, the first kids to play were students at Crystal Academy, a special education school in Coral Gables.

“After months of stay-at-home restrictions due to the pandemic, we are excited to offer this great opportunity for outdoor play at one of our parks where children can enjoy an imaginary world of dinosaurs, aliens and other fun-filled adventures,” said Coral Gables Community Recreation Director Fred Couceyro.

The Community Recreation Department partnered with New Zealand-based Geo AR Games to bring Magical Park to our community.

Designed for children ages 6 to 11, Magical Park offers geofenced motion games. Players can download the Magical Park app free of charge on a Smartphone or tablet, available at the Coral Gables Smart City Hub, the App Store or Google Play.

Players run around the field and move in real life. The more crystals they collect, the more activities are unlocked. The application can only be activated at the Youth Center Athletic Field.

“Magical Park is the perfect solution to end the effects of isolation and bring a sense of normalcy through outdoor interactive play, getting the kids off the couch and into our parks,” said Ericka Kofkin, the city’s Special Populations Coordinator. Call 305-460-5600 if you need help getting started.

Educators help the needy

Every October, members of Florida Xi Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa celebrate the group’s 1947 founding with caring activities in Miami-Dade County.

Some of the local members of the Florida Xi Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, an honorary international organization of women educators, are Mary Kay Martin, Carol Ackroyd, Nancy Crawford, La-Shanda West, Opal Duren, and Brenda Alford. The members are mostly educators in South Miami-Dade area. Florida Xi Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa

The honorary international organization of women educators has seven local chapters including the Florida Xi Chapter, which is composed of educators who represent the South Miami-Dade area.

Among their projects: Contributing to food pantries and assisting with holiday activities at PATCHES, a center for medically fragile children in Florida City. Xi Chapter members will also distribute holiday food baskets for families at Thanksgiving.

Recognizing that teachers are front-line workers during the pandemic, the members also recently provided an appreciation snack basket of fresh fruit for an elementary school’s staff.

They donate to the Alzheimer’s Association and are involved in a virtual 5K Walk to benefit Special Olympics Florida. The group also sponsors a scholarship for a college student pursuing a teaching career. Learn more about membership at www.flalphadeltakappa.org or on Facebook at Alpha Delta Kappa – Florida Xi Chapter.

Flu shots in Miami Gardens

Preventing flu is even more important this year. The Live Healthy Miami Gardens initiative was recently awarded a grant to support vaccination coverage for racial and ethnic groups that experience disparities in vaccination rates.

Dr. Hussein Anan administers a flu vaccine to a Miami Gardens patient. Grant funds from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - Health Promotion Racial and Ethnic Approaches to Community Health (REACH) Program are helping to improve residents’ health through the Live Healthy Miami Gardens initiative. Meg Garza

The award is through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - Health Promotion Racial and Ethnic Approaches to Community Health (REACH) Program.

“We are thrilled to be recipients of this grant which will allow us to continue the work of addressing the health outcomes of our Residents with a specific focus on the Influenza vaccine,” said City of Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert. “The Influenza vaccination is more important than ever this flu season given the expected co-circulation of COVID-19.”

Since 2014, the Live Healthy Miami Gardens program has raised awareness of health and wellness issues in the city though a cross-sector collaboration of over 100 community stakeholders and 65 organizations.

Miami Gardens is the third-largest city in Miami-Dade County with a population of 113,058 and is the largest predominantly African-American municipality in Florida, boasting many Caribbean and Hispanic residents.

For vaccine information, go to www.livehealthymiamigardens.com

Christmas tree lot opens Monday

Shopping for that perfect Christmas tree is a family tradition, and for almost 50 years, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade has been selling trees and wreaths to help bring holiday cheer into South Florida homes.

This year is no different. Although mask-wearing and social distancing is required for entry, families can continue to visit and help to support the Clubs’ many youth initiatives including the In-Person Virtual Learning Program.

The trees are Fraser firs, hand-selected in North Carolina, and stand 5-feet to 14-feet tall with a starting price of $65. Hand-decorated wooden reindeers and poinsettias are also available starting at $15.

The lot will be open seven days a week until the trees are sold out. Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., except Thanksgiving Day when the lot is open 9 a.m. to noon. The Hank Kline Club is at 2805 SW 32nd Ave.

If you have news for this column, write to ChristinaMMayo@gmail.com.