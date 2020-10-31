In this Florida election, toddlers can vote and kindness plays a big role

Sunny and Sol, dolphin mascots at Miami’s Ocaquatics swim school, square off for the election of Swim School president. Project organizers said they hope it helps the children gain a greater appreciation for democracy. Courtesy of Ocaquatics

You might not know this, but Sunny and Sol are also running for election this year.

Voting, among mostly toddlers learning how to swim and their families, started Oct. 19 and will run through Nov. 3.

The two dolphins, mascots at Ocaquatics swim school, are squaring off to see who will be Swim School president.

Sol is running on the platform that “Kindness is best” while Sunny believes “The things that make us different are the things that make us special!”

“As we all know, 2020 has been a tough year, but this helped bring levity to the current environment while also reminding our families to vote in the very important election,” said Miren Oca, director of Ocaquatics Swim Schools in Miami-Dade.

“We formed a Let’s Vote/’Vamos a Votar’ Committee June 8 to design an enjoyable and exciting election with friendly candidates and positive messages. We wanted to give our swimmers, their families and our team members a fun and rewarding experience while reminding them of the importance of their civic duty.”

The goal is to announce Sol or Sunny the winner on Nov. 4.

“With all of the negativity surrounding the U.S. presidential election, the school wanted to make sure that children had a fun and positive introduction to the voting process.”

“We encouraged our team as well as our clients to register to vote in the official election and we shared all of the info on getting registered to vote. We also shared information on how to get mail-in ballots.

“As you know 2020 has been a roller coaster. We have a young team of about 100 employees and we wanted to make sure that they knew what to do to make sure that their voices were heard,” Oca said.

Ocaquatics has been in business for 26 plus years and students of all ages are taught how to swim. It has indoor, warm-water pools at swim schools in five locations in West Kendall, Miami, Hialeah Gardens and Coral Gables. All COVID-19 safety precautions are in place.

“We make families safer around the water by teaching swimming lessons and water safety behaviors,” Oca said.

To see if Sunny or Sol won the Swim School President election, visit www.ocaquatics.com

A drive-thru dance performance

Miami-Dade County Auditorium will host its latest theater experience “Crown,” featuring contemporary dance by brigid baker wholeproject starting at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 7 on the venue’s outdoor stage.

You can enjoy “Crown” from the safety of your own vehicle at this socially distanced event. Performances are 15 minutes long and will repeat twice. Tickets are free, but an RSVP is required to attend due to limited capacity.

The new dance is described as “an initiation and a creation for solo dancer to the music of Arvo Pärt. It heralds in the Return of the Bird Tribes. We are the Pattern Beings, the Winged Ones, the Light Bearers…In the whisper of the pines, in the call of the hawk, in a child’s sleepy yawn, the new world comes dawning.”

Learn more at https://www.miamidadecountyauditorium.org/

Actors’ Playhouse Talent Winners

Congratulations to all the students who participated in 2020 Young Talent Big Dreams, the most widespread local youth talent contest in Miami-Dade County history.

It was a marathon of semifinal competitions for student performers ages 8-17 with virtual finals held Sept. 26. Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre and presenting sponsor The Children’s Trust announced the 2020 winners.

The Individual Musical Instrument and Overall Grand Prize Winner was Jessica Olivera, 15, Miami Arts Studio 6-12 @ Zelda Glazer.

You can see a list of all the winners and watch videos at www.actorsplayhouse.org. Prizes ranged from master classes and performing arts scholarships to cash awards and performance opportunities.

“Despite the transition from live stage auditions to virtual auditions in this unprecedented year, the 10th Anniversary Young Talent Big Dreams competition was better than ever,” said Actors’ Playhouse Executive Producing Director Barbara Stein.

“We are proud of all of the contestants who did a terrific job of submitting their auditions virtually and sharing their talent with us. Each and every participant is a true winner for making the effort.”

Was your ballot counted?

You can confirm your election ballot was received and counted at www.miamidade.gov/elections/vote-by-mail.asp and you have until Nov. 5 to correct signature issues.

If there is a problem, scroll down to the “Cure Your Signature” link where you can download, print and fill out the easy affidavit form.

Make a copy of your current official ID that includes your name and photograph, and send by email, fax, or hand delivery to the elections department. In Miami, it’s at 2700 NW 87 Ave., Doral, FL 33172.

Be sure to make copies of the front and back of your driver’s license or Florida ID.

If you have news for this column, write to ChristinaMMayo@gmail.com.