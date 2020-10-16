Ex-Mexican soccer star offering his fitness class for free online — attracting thousands

Throughout the world’s pandemic lockdown, when gyms, parks and all other places where people exercise were closed, Miami fitness pro Rodrigo Garduño offered free live sessions on Instagram. Every day.

For more than five months he streamed his training sessions, reaching an average of more than 30,000 devices connected to his IG Live sessions. He estimates there were also about 150,000 additional users streaming the daily class videos.

“My life mission is to help improve the lives of as many people as possible. When the pandemic started, we decided we wanted to help our community around the world with virtual training offered for free on Instagram. Without even planning it, this became a global movement,” Garduño said.

The former professional soccer player now has 1 million followers on Instagram. In July, he launched a global nine-week online program with a goal to help those wanting fitness transformation a way to do it in 54 days.

“I see exercise and movement as a key component of our mental well-being. To see thousands of people benefiting every day from our sessions is something that really makes this whole journey worthwhile and meaningful to all of us behind 54D,” he said.

Garduño was born in Mexico City in 1978 and started training very young at the Formation Center of the Football Soccer Mexican Federation/Centro de Capacitación (CECAP). He debuted as a professional in 1995.

His journey through different soccer divisions and making it to the pro level gave him a wide range of knowledge of physical training and performance, he said. After retirement, he traveled the world offering motivational and life coaching skills through public speaking.

In 2012 in Mexico City, after looking at critical obesity index levels there, he opened a gym and launched the training program, 54D, “to help people to overcome their own limits in every aspect of their lives.”

Garduño now has an in-person 54D gym in Coral Gables, 4210 Ponce de Leon Blvd., and another one is scheduled to open in the Miami Design District. Others are in Mexico and Colombia.

Even now that gyms are open again, with restrictions in place, Garduño is still offering his free training, and inspiration, for everyone at 11 a.m. Saturdays.

His Instagram handle is @ro54d. Or go to https://www.instagram.com/ro54d/?hl=en

Miamian wins national photo contest

Congratulations to Miami resident Dulce M. Castilla for being among the winning photographers published in the White House Historical Association’s 58th issue of the White House History Quarterly.

Dulce Castilla’s winning photo is a picture of her vacation from Cuba with her parents. It was judged to be one of the 10 most compelling images of hundreds submitted and is included in the White House History Quarterly, #58, “Photographing the White House.”

The issue focuses on the evolution of photography as “a tool for recording and studying the history of the White House and goes behind the viewfinder to learn more about the inspiration, access, and constraints on the photographers who have covered the presidents at work.”

“Our favorite photographs are the discoveries, the never-before-published images, which like puzzle pieces, help complete the bigger picture of White House history,” said Marcia Anderson, editor of White House History Quarterly.

The publication also includes photos that take readers back to the 1840s to see the first photographs made inside the White House and many others of fascinating historical perspective.

The White House Historical Association is a private, non-profit organization founded in 1961 by First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy. Its mission is “to protect, preserve, and provide public access to the rich history of America’s Executive Mansion.” More at https://shop.whitehousehistory.org/products/photographing-the-white-house-58

Girl Scouts to host virtual fundraiser

Adrianne Calvo, award-winning chef and author, will host “Campfires to Cocktails” Nov. 12 to help support the Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida. Virtual events for adults feature a mixology lesson with a Girl Scout Cookie pairing, an online auction, inspirational messages from local leaders, a badge workshop, and a sweet surprise.

Chef Adrianne is host of the upcoming Girl Scout fundraiser “Campfires to Cocktails” Nov. 12. Danilo Gonzalez

“We are thrilled to have Chef Adrianne’s involvement in this one of a kind event. Girl Scouts are innovative, and community and sisterhood are paramount to us. We’ve created a memorable experience for all of our supporters, community, and people who want to get to know us better and have a lot of Girl Scout fun,” said Chelsea Wilkerson, CEO of GSTF.

The event is open for sponsorship opportunities, and tickets starting at $100. For more, visit https://www.girlscoutsfl.org/en/support-us/campfires_to_cocktails.html or call 305-253-4841.

The Campfires to Cocktails Host Committee members are Sheryl Alonso, Sarah Artecona, Tami Blanco, Martha Borge-Gutierrez, Gigi Citarella, Patricia Cruz, Suzanne Levitt, Corali Lopez-Castro, Georgia McLean, Jeannie Montes de Oca, Andi Phillips, Erica Rule, Tara Smith, Carolyn Thompson and Chelsea Wilkerson. To volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, go to www.girlscoutsfl.org.

Palmer Trinity hosts free STEM event

Palmer Trinity School alumni speakers in engineering will be a highlight of the “Girl Powered” virtual workshop 4:30-6 p.m., Oct. 20 in celebration of the International Day of the Girl.

All middle school and senior high school girls and teens can join in the free virtual STEM workshop event on Oct. 20. Palmer Trinity Schools

The event is open to all middle school and senior high school girls and teens. Worldwide events hope to encourage those interested in the fun of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) and the world of robotics.

The speakers include Victoria Garcia ‘01, Engineer with NASA Marshall Space Flight Center; Rebecca Dahdah ‘08, Water and Wastewater Engineer, Brown and Caldwell; and Alexa Tannebaum ‘17, Mechanical Engineering student at Duke University and President of Duke University’s Society of Women Engineers.

There are a few spots left and registration is at https://www.robotevents.com/robot-competitions/workshops/RE-WORKSHOP-20-2472.html The deadline is Oct. 18. For more, contact Susy Chu, PTS Science Faculty Member, at nchu@palmertrinity.org.

If you have news for this column, write to ChristinaMMayo@gmail.com.