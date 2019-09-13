At this baby shower, knowledge on raising kids in today’s times is what is celebrated

Attendees at the inaugural “World’s Greatest Baby Shower,” hosted by Kiwanis of Northeast Miami-Dade, learned from experts on pregnancy, child rearing, family life, and health and nutrition. Imaginart Media Productions

Raising a child in a complicated world requires a community of caregivers. Members of Kiwanis of Northeast Miami-Dade joined the cause by hosting the “World’s Greatest Baby Shower.”

Experts on pregnancy, child rearing, family life and health and nutrition shared information to an audience of eager participants.

“Kids need advocates,” said Ed Margolis, president of Kiwanis of Northeast Miami-Dade.

Diana Ragbeer Murray, chair of the Kiwanis Baby Shower, spearheaded the inaugural event, held at the Ron Silver Youth Enrichment Services Center in North Miami Beach..

“We strive to offer prenatal parents and families of young children the resources and contacts to celebrate their proud moments of being parents,” Murray said. “Hundreds participated. We expect this will mean hundreds of children and their families living healthier lives in the community.”

A big concern was baby health and safety.

“The reality is that 90 percent of a child’s cognitive development takes place the first few years of childhood. We try to emphasize young children, prevent anti-social behavior and more to address peer pressure. The importance of love in a family environment is superlative,” said Wilbur Blechman, former president of Kiwanis International and lifetime local club member.

Blechman pointed to the growing trend of screens being used as pacifiers.

“Children don’t learn from television screens and electronic devices but from human interaction verbal or visually. Smartphones cause isolation and parents must put away their smartphones,” he said.

In addition to Kiwanis of Northeast Miami-Dade, The Children’s Trust, The Children’s Movement of Florida, Jackson System North Medical Center, The City of North Miami Beach, Marquis Bank, Kiwanis Key Clubs and Florida KidCare were involved in the event.

Learn more at www.kiwanisnemiamidade.org or contact Margolis at 305-785-6632. The group meets the first and third Wednesday of every month at Tony Roma’s in Sunny Isles Beach. All guests are welcome.

JohnMartin’s celebrates 30 years

In 1989, JohnMartin’s opened on Miracle Mile as the only authentic Irish pub in Coral Gables. The proprietors, Martin Lynch and John Clarke, became pioneers in the local restaurant scene.

Thirty years later, the gathering place is celebrating its anniversary with a series of events open to the public Sept. 19-23.

Friends Julio Galletti, left, and Danny Palacio, both of Coral Gables, relax with glasses of Guinness stout during the annual St. Patrick’s Day party at John Martin’s Irish Pub & Restaurant, 253 Miracle Mile in Coral Gables. The pub is celebrating its 30th anniversary. MARSHA HALPER mhalper@miamiherald.com

The highlight of the weekend will be the JohnMartin’s 30th Anniversary Charity Golf Tournament on Sept. 20. Proceeds will benefit Parkinson’s Foundation in solidarity with co-owner and chef John Clarke, who suffers from Parkinson’s disease.

Throughout the weekend, raffle tickets will be available for purchase with prizes including a four-night stay at Clontarf Castle in Dublin, a string of pearls from Snow’s Jewelers, and a $100 gift certificate to JohnMartin’s. The drawing will be Sept. 23 and winners will be contacted via email.

Other events include Trivia Night, band performances, and Sunday Irish Brunch, where everyone can wear their pearls to celebrate the pub’s “Pearl Anniversary.”

The City of Coral Gables will declare Monday, Sept. 23, JohnMartin’s Day with a special screening of the JohnMartin’s documentary at the nearby Coral Gables Art Cinema. Complimentary hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be provided.

JohnMartin’s is at 253 Miracle Mile. Visit www.johnmartins.com or call 305-445-3777.

See new black holes

For 10 days in April 2017, scientists on the Event Horizon Telescope team aimed eight radio telescopes at observatories on six mountains, on four continents, at Messier 87, the supergiant elliptical galaxy in the Virgo constellation.

The engineers then had a huge task — compiling data to see if they could capture images of M87’s center black hole. The first photos and videos are now being released.

The Southern Cross Astros will host a free program to see some of these images at 8 p.m., Sept. 20, at Florida International University Physics Lecture Hall CP-145, Main Campus.

“The heart of the M87 galaxy contains trillions of stars. The mass of the galaxy holds 4 million suns. Our Milky Way galaxy totals about 150 billion stars. M87 anchors a group of galaxies called the Virgo Cluster and is 6.5 billion times larger than our Sun,” said Barb Yager of the Astros.

“This is an exciting, historic opportunity to see the first successful images of an immense black hole,” she said.

There will be a Q & A and refreshments following the program as well as a star party on the campus observatory roof. Park in the garage on the west side of Southwest 109 Avenue/Eighth Street in the faculty/visitor spaces. More details are at www.scas.org. Call 305-661-1375.

Running to fight breast cancer

Since its creation, Rock ‘N Run has donated over $600,000 to the fight against breast and ovarian cancer.

It’s time once again for the annual 5K fundraising event. Last year, more than $100,000 was raised for the cause. Rock ’N Run will be Sept. 22 at Evelyn Greer Park, 8200 SW 124th St. in Pinecrest. The Village of Pinecrest is a Community Partner and Miami Cancer Institute is the Presenting Sponsor.

Beneficiary non-profits include UM Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer — Cancer Link, Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, Ovarian Research & Education Fund-MCI, The Women’s Breast & Heart Initiative, Sharsheret, and FORCE.

Hundreds of participants will “Fight ‘N Heal Pink ‘N Teal” as they gear up to dance, walk or run at the annual community event that brings together survivors and their friends and family members.

“It feels like a big reunion every time,” said Jackie Zucker, a longstanding Rock ‘N Run sponsor. “I love touching base with everyone, getting the chance to catch up with old friends while helping women in need.”

You can register early for $30 at www.rocknrun.org or sign up the morning of the event for $35.

