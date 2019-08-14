Coral Gables fuming over appeals court decision to reject its Styrofoam ban

An abandoned Styrofoam cup on Miami-Dade’s Crandon Park Beach in Key Biscyane, photographed days before county commissioners voted in June 2016 to ban Styrofoam and similar materials from Miami-Dade parks. The restrictions take effect July 1, 2017. DOUGLAS HANKS

In a blow to environmentalists and several local governments, a Florida appeals court struck down a Coral Gables ordinance to ban Styrofoam containers from restaurants, supermarkets and other food establishments.

The 3rd District Court of Appeals Wednesday rejected a previous ruling by a Miami-Dade County circuit judge who found Coral Gables was not prevented from banning products made with polystyrene, contrary to what the Florida Retail Federation alleged in its lawsuit challenging the city’s action.

The decision by the three-judge panel upholds a state law passed in 2016 that prohibits local governments from regulating polystyrene food containers, also known as Styrofoam, and retroactively prohibited any related government ordinances.

Coral Gables Vice Mayor Vince Lago, who wrote the ordinance, said Wednesday the ruling is “a shame” and “a step in the wrong direction.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“It’s an injustice to the community we serve,” said Lago, who drives an electric car and runs his house on solar power. “We have to not only walk the walk, but talk the talk.”

Lago said the city worked hard to get resident and business input on the ordinance through public comment, a one-year educational campaign and eventual buy-in from the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce. The city passed the measure in 2016.

The Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce and the Florida Retail Federation did not reply to a request for comment.

Miriam Ramos, the city attorney for Coral Gables, said she is disappointed in the court’s ruling. It doesn’t just target environmentally friendly initiatives, but also the concept of home rule.

“Local municipalities should be able to choose the regulations that are right for their populations,” she said. “Municipalities have been fighting back ... what’s important to Coral Gables isn’t the same as what’s important to Fort Lauderdale.”

Ramos said her legal team is working through the 14-page order and preparing a recommendation to present at the next city commission meeting Aug. 27.

“We’re going to move forward,” Lago said.

Wednesday’s ruling comes as municipalities in South Florida have made similar efforts in recent years to ban plastic straws and bags, hoping to reduce waste they argue pollutes the ocean and harms sea life.

“It’s a sad day for environmentalists and it’s a sad day in Miami Beach,” said Raul Aguila, attorney for the city of Miami Beach, which is weighing how to proceed with a planned ban on plastic bags. “That’s the consequence when the state declares that one size fits all, which is not the case.”

Aguila said the court’s decision would not affect the city’s current ban on Styrofoam or plastic straws because those ordinances were “grandfathered-in” before the state law regarding polystyrene was passed in 2016. He also said Miami Beach would support the city of Coral Gables if the city chose to appeal Wednesday’s decision.

The court’s ruling could affect how governments handle other local ordinances on banning plastic products, Aguila said. Municipalities could be reluctant to pass local ordinances that challenge state law in part because of a Florida preemption law passed earlier this year, which partly says municipalities can be on the hook for attorney costs if they lose legal challenges to state laws.

“That kind of puts a chilling effect on municipalities’ efforts... Obviously, this court decision means that we’re going to have to study the law further moving forward regarding plastic bags,” said Aguila. “We are proceeding cautiously.”

Many local businesses said they’ll continue to go Styrofoam-free despite the lack of enforcement, and the city said it will send a letter to the governor’s office to express its disappointment in the preemption of its rule.

State preemption has been a recurring theme in Tallahassee. When the legislative session ended earlier this year, local governments across South Florida were stripped of the ability to require tree removal permits and regulate vegetable gardens. Local governments also face new restrictions on community redevelopment agencies.

Other municipal laws were targeted but ultimately survived, including the ability to ban plastic straws, regulate short-term rentals and ban businesses from using single-use carryout plastic bags. Coral Gables bans those bags.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.