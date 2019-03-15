Gables mayoral debate gets testy over traffic, development and animosity of candidates

Coral Gables Mayor Raul Valdes-Fauli faces former commissioner Jeannett Slesnick in a candidates’ debate Thursday at Coco Plum Woman’s Club in Coral Gables, ahead of the April 9 elections. Slesnick argues the city’s growth has led to a traffic-clogged downtown, while Valdes-Fauli contends business development and affordable housing could improve commute times. Maria Alejandra Cardona The Miami Herald