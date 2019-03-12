School bus carrying 10 high school students involved in crash in Miami

A school bus driver and a school bus aide were taken to the hospital Tuesday after a crash that sent the bus — carrying 10 Coral Gables High School students — into the front of a home in a Miami neighborhood, police said.
The crash happened around 2:40 p.m. at the intersection of Southwest 25th Terrace and 34th Avenue.
The bus collided with a white Mercedes SUV, knocked a light pole off its base, went through bushes and then came to rest leaning on the home in the 2500 block of Southwest 34th Avenue, Miami Fire Capt. Ignatius Carroll said.
The two adults were taken to nearby hospitals with minor injuries. No students or other people were injured in the crash, police said.
The crash did impact live wires, Miami police spokeswoman Kiara Delva said, and repair crews were on the way.
It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.
The students were placed on a different bus and taken to their normal stops, Carroll said.
