School bus carrying 10 high school students involved in crash in Miami

By Carli Teproff

March 12, 2019 04:50 PM

A school bus and a white Mercedes SUV collided, sending the bus into a home in a Miami neighborhood March, 12, 2019. The bus was carrying students from Coral Gables High.
A school bus driver and a school bus aide were taken to the hospital Tuesday after a crash that sent the bus — carrying 10 Coral Gables High School students — into the front of a home in a Miami neighborhood, police said.

The crash happened around 2:40 p.m. at the intersection of Southwest 25th Terrace and 34th Avenue.

The bus collided with a white Mercedes SUV, knocked a light pole off its base, went through bushes and then came to rest leaning on the home in the 2500 block of Southwest 34th Avenue, Miami Fire Capt. Ignatius Carroll said.

The two adults were taken to nearby hospitals with minor injuries. No students or other people were injured in the crash, police said.

The crash did impact live wires, Miami police spokeswoman Kiara Delva said, and repair crews were on the way.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

The students were placed on a different bus and taken to their normal stops, Carroll said.

Carli Teproff grew up in Northeast Miami-Dade and graduated from Florida International University in 2003. She became a full-time reporter for the Miami Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news.

