11-year-old girl born with defective heart gets the ‘royal ball’ of her dreams

In true ballroom attire, 11-year-old Angelina Uzdavines got the birthday bash of her dreams in Coral Gables Friday.
Uzdavines, who lives in Hollywood, was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome — an incorrectly formed heart.
Her fairytale-themed bash — organized by the Make-A-Wish Foundation’s Southern Florida chapter — took place at the Biltmore Hotel. Uzdavines, who wore an aqua princess gown, arrived in a whimsical horse-drawn carriage, complete with glitter and ribbons that matched her dress.
The teen had her hair and make-up done professionally and descended a staircase to where about 100 guests waited to celebrate her grand entrance.
The party was a respite from the medical problems that have shadowed the girl and her family since birth. A feast with music followed.
“Wish kids most often ‘wish to be’ (something), ‘wish to meet’ (someone), ‘wish to go’ (somewhere), ‘wish to have’ (something), or ‘wish to give’ (to a cause) and the nonprofit organization makes this happen for the child and his/her entire family at no cost or obligation,” a Make-A-Wish spokesperson said in a statement.
Make-A-Wish Southern Florida has granted about 12,000 wishes since 1983 for children who have critical illnesses. It aims to grant a wish for every medically eligible child in its territory, which includes 22 counties in southeast and southwest Florida, Tampa Bay, the Suncoast area and U.S. Virgin Islands.
