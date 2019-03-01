Coral Gables

11-year-old girl born with defective heart gets the ‘royal ball’ of her dreams

By Monique O. Madan

March 01, 2019 10:31 PM

Angelina Uzdavines arrives at the Biltmore Hotel with her family in a horse-drawn carriage as she celebrates her 11th birthday during the Make-A-Wish Glitter Gala Friday.
In true ballroom attire, 11-year-old Angelina Uzdavines got the birthday bash of her dreams in Coral Gables Friday.

Uzdavines, who lives in Hollywood, was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome — an incorrectly formed heart.

Her fairytale-themed bash — organized by the Make-A-Wish Foundation’s Southern Florida chapter — took place at the Biltmore Hotel. Uzdavines, who wore an aqua princess gown, arrived in a whimsical horse-drawn carriage, complete with glitter and ribbons that matched her dress.

The teen had her hair and make-up done professionally and descended a staircase to where about 100 guests waited to celebrate her grand entrance.

The party was a respite from the medical problems that have shadowed the girl and her family since birth. A feast with music followed.

Angelina Uzdavines, 11, celebrates her 11th birthday with friends at the Biltmore Hotel during the Make-A-Wish Glitter Gala in Coral Gables on Friday, March 1, 2019.
“Wish kids most often ‘wish to be’ (something), ‘wish to meet’ (someone), ‘wish to go’ (somewhere), ‘wish to have’ (something), or ‘wish to give’ (to a cause) and the nonprofit organization makes this happen for the child and his/her entire family at no cost or obligation,” a Make-A-Wish spokesperson said in a statement.

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida has granted about 12,000 wishes since 1983 for children who have critical illnesses. It aims to grant a wish for every medically eligible child in its territory, which includes 22 counties in southeast and southwest Florida, Tampa Bay, the Suncoast area and U.S. Virgin Islands.

Angelina Uzdavines arrives with her mother, Marilyn Uzdavines, at the Make-A-Wish Glitter Gala at the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables Friday.
