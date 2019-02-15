Police: 17-year-old suspect sought in armed carjacking of Mercedes SUV in Coral Gables

A 17-year-old Homestead boy is wanted in connection to a Feb. 8 armed carjacking in Coral Gables, police said Friday.
Angel E. Parra, considered by Coral Gables police to be armed and dangerous, is a suspect in the theft of a white 2014 Mercedes Benz GLK 350 from the 1100 block of Asturia Avenue in the north Gables.
The carjacking happened at 6 p.m. last Friday.
The SUV bears the Florida tag 927SV. Police said Parra’s most recent address is in Homestead.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
This is the second armed carjacking in the Gables in two months. In January, three teens carjacked a couple at gunpoint inside a parking garage near the intersection of U.S. 1 and Red Road. The teens were later arrested.
Anyone with information can call Coral Gables Police at 305-442-1600.
Comments