Cop caught on video comforting toddler found alone on Miami street

Coral Gables police Sgt. Velier Zaccheo had just left the courthouse in downtown Miami and was on his way back to the city when he spotted a woman waving him down.
It’s didn’t take him long to realize why.
There was a toddler, alone near a busy Miami intersection — Northwest 24th Court and West Flagler Street — wearing nothing but a diaper.
He pulled over, scooped him up and comforted him until Miami police arrived, said Kelly Denham, a spokeswoman for Coral Gables police.
“He’s a dad himself, so the dad mode kicked in,” Denham said. The moments of Zaccheo cradling the scared 2-year-old were captured on video and shared on the department’s Twitter page.
The child likely wandered from a nearby home, police said.
Miami police said detectives interviewed the toddler’s aunt and no charges were filed.
